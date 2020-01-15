Another body discovered following fire in Fort Fairfield

For the second time in two days, a fire has claimed the life of a woman inside a house in Fort Fairfield.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recovered the body from the fire scene early Wednesday morning. The fire destroyed the home on Sam Everett Road.

Officials say much of the house collapsed into the basement and that is where Fire Marshals recovered the body. The home was occupied by a middle aged couple and the man who lived there, was away from the house when the fire broke out. He arrived home after firefighters were on the scene fighting the blaze.

Overnight Sunday, 90-year old Dawn Findlen died when her farmhouse in Fort Fairfield caught fire.