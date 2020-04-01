Another Lewiston DHHS worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Maine Department of Health & Human Services says a second employee at its Lewiston office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement of the first employee came March 25. The office was closed for five days as it was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized using CDC guidelines. It reopened March 30. A spokesperson for DHHS says the second employee worked in the office prior to March 25 and returned when the office reopened. This person did very little work with the public and did not meet with people in their homes.

The Lewiston office will be closed until further notice. DHHS says only about 25 percent of the office's staff were in the building before the initial closure.

The department says its other offices are still open and have been following social distancing guidelines since March 17.