Another Bath Iron Works shipbuilder tests positive for virus

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works is continuing manufacturing operations after a second worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The defense contractor says that the latest worker to test positive was last in the shipyard on Tuesday.

The shipyard’s medical team is giving advice to those who came into contact with the worker, who is quarantined.

Meanwhile, the first shipbuilder to test positive for COVID-19 at the shipyard has recovered and has been cleared to return to work.

Officials say more than 400 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, and nine have died.