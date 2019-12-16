Anonymous person hangs Christmas card on Portland tree for mother of Ayla Reynolds

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) It's been 8 years since Ayla Reynolds was last seen.
This year someone left a special Christmas note for the child's mother.
No one knows who hung the card with angel wings on the tree in Portland's Monument Square.
But Trista Reynolds shared a message of gratitude on her facebook page, saying the card gave her a sense of healing.
The toddler was reported missing the morning of December 17th, 2011, after having been put to bed in her father's Waterville home the night before.
A judge declared Ayla legally dead in 2017.
Reynolds has blamed the child's father, Justin DiPietro, for their daughter's death and filed a wrongful death suit against him.
State police say the investigation remains open and active.