For years the Airport Mall has been the place to go for pies the day before Thanksgiving.

The UCP of Maine Annual Pie Sale starts at 10 next Wednesday morning, the 27th.

You have to get there early...the pies go fast, usually selling out within the first hour.

And all they take is cash.

For $8 you can pick up pies made by volunteers and donated by businesses.

All the money raised goes to programs that support local people living with disabilities.