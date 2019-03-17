Annual gun show draws hundreds to Orland

A gun show in Orland this weekend brought in lovers of the outdoors.

The Buck's Mills Road & Gun Club hosted it.

There were firearms on display as well as other goods.

We're told the overall goal of the event is to get folks educated about outdoor activities here in Maine, while encouraging more youth to get into outdoor sports.

"Clubs like ours are social clubs. It's social activity here in Maine to get out with other people and go shooting, hunting, and fishing. And, we're one of the clubs close to Bangor that help give people the means to do that," said club president, Bruce Ashmore.

For more information on the club head to their Facebook page, Buck's Mill Rod and Gun Club.