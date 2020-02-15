Annual chili cook-off raises money for Maine Veteran's Home

Great food for a great cause Saturday morning in Bangor.

The Bangor Masonic Center held their annual chili cook-off, where competitive cooks could bring their special chili and chowder and compete for first place.

Anyone wanting to judge could pay a small entry fee, with all proceeds going to the Maine Veteran's Home of Bangor, a non-profit that cares for families of veterans.

Organizers say it's a great way to bring people together during a tough time of year.

Editha Young, Activity Director said: "During winter, we can't go out in a lot of community events, because of the weather. So this gives us a chance to to be outside and at the same time, reach out to the community for more support, and to have something for the veterans to look forward to during winter."

Audie Gould, Deputy Grandmaster: "The Masons are involved in, just the fact that we're community-oriented and it's our way of us giving back to the community, and most of all, be able to give back to the men and women who have served our country."

Jeremy "Fumes" Edwards, Past President, Widows Sons: "Well, it's people helping people, we're Masons, and that's out first obligation, is to help those less fortunate, so we have the ability and that's what we do."

One organization, the Widows Sons Masonic Riders, donated five hundred dollars to Maine Veteran's Homes.

There was also a raffle to win a specially knited quilt.

