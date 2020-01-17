Annual celebration to honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

A celebration will be held Monday in Orono to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

The annual breakfast celebration will be held at the Wells Conference Center at the University of Maine beginning at 8:30.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for children ages 12 and under.

UMaine students get in free

Advance registration is encouraged, but tickets will also be sold at the door that morning.

Find detaIls about registration here:

https://umaine.edu/multicultural/mlk-breakfast/