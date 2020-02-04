Annual career fair to take place at UMaine

UMaine will once again host its Annual Career Fair, helping students and other find employment.

The fair will take place Wednesday and hosts 170 employers from Maine and around the country with job and internship opportunities.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the New Balance Student Recreation Center.

It is open to the public.

For a full list of employers attending the fair, visit umaine.edu/career/upcoming-events/career-fair/

Those in attendance are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a resume and prepare a 30 second introductory pitch.