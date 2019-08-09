Annual art festival hits Bucksport Waterfront

The Bucksport Art Festival, now in its fifth year, is put on by Main Street Bucksport, a group dedicated to the economic revitalization of the downtown area.

"It makes me happy to see high quality things happening in downtown,” said Brook Minner, Main Street Bucksport’s Executive Director. “I live here in downtown Bucksport. So, you know, this is my community and it's great. I love it."

Around three dozen vendors- mostly from Maine- are in Bucksport to show and sell, accompanied by live music, arts and crafts for the kids, and of course, the view.

"It is one of the best art festivals in the entire state,” said artist Roger Ryder, who owns Penobscot Pyrographics.”You're walking on the water, you have Fort Knox and the bridge in the background, the people are outstanding. We do seven festivals a year throughout the state, and we always make sure we don't have a conflict with doing Bucksport."

Professional photographer Charlie Hunt was happy to be at the festival as well.

"I grew up in this town, practically,” he said. “And I was, like, really excited. Like, oh yeah, this is awesome. And I love photography, I've been doing it since I was a little kid. And I have a gift for photography, and I really wanted to show people it."

According to Sue Amsden from Atlanta, Charlie’s photography isn’t the only thing this art festival has going for it.

"It wasn't a crowded mess to get to. It was easy to park. It was just really enjoyable to see some of the local art, and meet some of the people down here it was very nice,” she said.

The Bucksport Art Festival opened on Friday at 10 a.m, and will run through 5 p.m on Saturday.

