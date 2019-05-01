Annual animal baby shower to be held Sunday

There's a baby shower of sorts planned in Albion Sunday.

The Shine on Cass Foundation is hosting its annual Animal Baby Shower and Easter Egg Hunt at Hart-to-Hart farm.

The event is set for Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 16 Duck Pond Road.

Shine on Cass was formed in memory of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette of Oakland who died in an accident four years ago.

Organizer encourage all attendees to bring a pet item to donate to the Humane Society of Waterville in honor of Cassidy, who was a shelter volunteer.

For more information visit hart2hartfarm.org.