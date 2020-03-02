Annual "Winter Beach Ball" to be held Saturday in Bangor

It's the time of year when cabin fever has set in and many are looking for a chance to get out and boogie.

An event this weekend will give you that opportunity and it's for a great cause.

Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary will host its 14th annual Winter Beach Ball.

Inspiration for dancing will be provided by the popular party band "Motor Booty Affair."

And yes...It's perfectly acceptable to dress in your best beach or disco digs.

A raffle and silent auction will be held, too.

It all raises money for the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The event is Saturday night at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

It runs from 7 til 11.

Tickets are on sale online at emmcauxiliary.org