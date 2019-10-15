Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held in Bangor

People will gather on the Bangor waterfront this Saturday for the annual Eastern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The event starts with a ceremony at 9 that morning.

Organizers say it's a way to come together for those touched by the disease and to educate the public.

Proceeds benefit care, support, and research efforts for people affected by the disease.

If you'd like to register for the event, follow this link: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/ME-Maine?fr_id=12613&pg=entry