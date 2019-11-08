Annual Veterans Day parade participants to march from Brewer to Bangor

To honor those who have served our country, a parade will take place in the Bangor area on Monday.

The annual event is organized by Bangor High School's Junior ROTC.

Parade units will step off from the Brewer Hannaford parking lot at 10:15.

They'll march down Wilson Street, across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, then turn onto Main Street in Bangor.

The route will take them onto State Street and end on Exchange Street.

Recognition of our troops will continue with events at the Cole Land Transportation Museum that begin at noon.