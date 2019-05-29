Annual Tourism Awards dinner in Bangor

It was a night to celebrate the ever expanding tourism industry in Bangor...

The Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau hosting their 24th Annual Tourism Awards on Tuesday.

A chance to highlight people and organizations that have in some way, shape, or form made a contribution to the work that's done in and around the Queen City..

Like Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette who won the Partnership Award.

"Entirely flattered," said Willette. "The work I do for the city and for the events here in the community it's what I enjoy doing. To be recognized for that effort is flattering and I am honored to be a part of the program tonight. I truly appreciate the fact that there is some recognition involved for what I do and really what the city does to encourage events here in Bangor."

"It's a really important industry to our community and to our region," said GBCVB Executive Director Kerrie Tripp. "This region sees about 10% of all visitors that are coming to the state of Maine. It's actually an incredible number and I just learned that tonight and I couldn't be more proud of that ."

Maine attracted 37 million visitors last year..

