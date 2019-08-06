Annual "Touch a Truck" comes back to the waterfront on Wednesday

The City of Bangor Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual "Touch a truck" event at the Bangor Waterfront Wednesday.

The event is free to the public from nine to noon.

Over twenty five trucks will be on display, and will be open for kids to come sit in the drivers seats, honk the horns, and play with all the bells and whistles.

The line-up of trucks includes everything from fire trucks, to dump trucks to the de-icer used at the Bangor airport.

"It's just a great chance for families to come out,” said Tim Baude, the Recreation Programer at Bangor Parks and Rec. “It's something that can be done during the day. Gets them out on the waterfront, gets them active. It's also just something to do for the families in the area."

