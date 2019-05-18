Annual 'Street and Stream Cleanup' in Orono

Dozens of volunteers were out in full force Saturday morning to help make Orono a little cleaner.

It was all part of their 15th annual Street and Stream Cleanup.

Volunteers of ages were there to lend a hand.

"We try to get out as many people as we can. It's a really good time," said Belle Ryder, Assistant Town Manager. "It's fun to be with people, your neighbors, new friends, and old friends. Get out there spend some time with them, and then join us for a BBQ afterward. What can be more fun on a Saturday morning?"

The event is a part of a regional effort to clean up local waterways and reduce polluted stormwater runoff.