Annual Steps for Souls Suicide Awareness and Prevention walk held

Folks laced up their sneakers to walk for a cause.

The annual Steps for Souls Suicide Awareness and Prevention walk was held at Broadway Park in Bangor.

All were invited who have been affected by suicide.

The walk was started three years ago by students at Bangor High School who have been affected by suicide.

All money raised benefit Northern Light Acadia Hospital's youth programs.

"We want to change the stigma around mental health and suicide. We believe that it is not talked about enough in our community and we need to talk about it in order to change this problem. Unfortunately, there is more firefighters and first responders dying because of suicide than in the line of duty currently so we just wanted to bring the awareness and try and help stop the firefighter suicides."

The event also had a series of mental health organizations who shared resources with the community.

