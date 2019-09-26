Annual Somerset County Diaper Drive held in Pittsfield

The 4th annual Somerset County Diaper Drive was held today in Pittsfield.

Bud's Shop 'n Save along with the local police department and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program challenged the community to stuff a cruiser with diapers.

The goal was to collect as many diapers as possible to help local families in need.

The diapers will be distributed all across Somerset County.

"We know in Somerset County that 1 in 3 kids live in poverty and 30% of parents say that they have struggled with diaper needs. We know that diapers can cost $100 a month and people don't get support from food stamps or other assistance to purchase diapers."

KVCap is always taking diaper donations.

To find out more or to learn how to donate, call 859 -2520.