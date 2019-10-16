Local businesses preparing for Pumpkins in the Park

Local businesses are preparing their pumpkin patch for this year's Pumpkins in the Park.

Hosted by UCP of Maine, kids are able to trick-or-treat indoors at the Anah Shrine in Bangor.

The event is sponsored by local businesses that decorate a booth and hand out candy.

All proceeds benefit UCP of Maine.

It costs three dollars per person and runs from noon to 5 pm on Sunday, October 20th.

Ivy Grover says, "we like to get involved locally. Even though we are a corporate restaurant, we really want to give back to our community, and UCP has such a great organization that does so much."

Andrew Lohman says, "this year, we have 24 businesses participating that people will be able to trick-or-treat at, and as they go along, they will see our theme this year is out of this world, it's an outer space theme."

Pumpkins in the Park is UCP of Maine's largest fundraiser of the year.