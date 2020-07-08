Annual Native American Festival and Basketmakers Market going digital this year

For the first time in its 27-year history, the Native American Festival and Basketmakers Market is happening online.

The virtual celebration will take place this Saturday, July 11th, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Supporters can tune in on Zoom, Facebook or YouTube to connect with artists and learn more about their work.

Until this year, the Abbe Museum and the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance have jointly hosted the event in-person in Bar Harbor.

"We are sad not to have the personal interaction of a live event to support artists through the Native American Festival this year," says Abbe Museum Executive Director and Senior Partner to Wabanaki Nations Chris Newell. "At the same time, we're excited to offer a unique opportunity to open the work of Wabanaki artists to a potential worldwide audience with our digital online event."

For more information, visit abbemuseum.org.