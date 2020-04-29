Northern Light Health NICU family and staff to reunite online Sunday

Each year Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center holds a very special reunion for babies and nurses.

However, this year that reunion is on hold and is moving to a virtual format.

This Sunday, May 3rd would have been the 40th NICU reunion.

It's for families who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The event allows staff to see the children and the progress they've made since leaving their care.

Due to COVID19, plans had to be changed.

This Sunday they're encouraging families of NICU graduates to go to the Project NICU Graduate Club Facebook page and post a picture.

You're asked to add the first name of child and the year they graduated from the NICU.

"We're all saddened by current events and it's made it very difficult and challenging both inside and outside the hospital. So, this is one more thing that I think was sort of a blow to the staff and families that we've had to find a way to work around a little bit,” said Mikele Neal, Nursing Manager at Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center.

"These staff members saved our babies lives,” said Heidi Sharpe, Chair of the Project NICU board. “You get so close to these people and it's just really nice to see them every year, and for them to see the children and how well they're doing. You know I just can't wait for 2021.”

Nearly 300 people usually attend the event each year.

