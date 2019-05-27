Annual Memorial Day Parade in Bucksport

With many cities and towns holding their Memorial Day events in the morning - folks in Bucksport opted for a matinee.

At 4 Monday afternoon, the procession began - turning onto Main Street and eventually ending at the Veterans Memorial on the waterfront.

Featuring local veterans, first responders, and the middle and high school bands - people lined the streets to watch it all go by.

Put on by the American Legion, organizers hoped the meaning of the day got across to younger people who had come out.

"Enjoy to see a parade, but we hope that they will learn something from this and respect the veterans that are still with us," said American Legion Post 93 Commander Richard Bowden. "Let us know that we are doing something that they appreciate. Anybody that can help out the veterans is OK with me."

He added he wished more young veterans would get involved with their local American Legion posts.

He called the members a dying breed that will need a new generation to continue their work in the years to come.