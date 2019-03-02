Annual Maine Fishermen's Forum underway

"When things go wrong you need to make sure you have everything you need to survive."

Hundreds of fishermen and their families gathered at the Samoset Resort for the annual Maine Fishermen's Forum.

They host gear suppliers, scientists, vendors that sell the latest technology and much more.

"There's gear, the Coast Guard and you have resources here. There's a lot of conversations, a lot of seminars. Get everyone together and kind of swap ideas and see what everyone else is seeing."

The Maine Fishermen's Forum hopes to educate the public and industry and bring different fishing communities together.

"Learn a little bit about how we could do things better and we meet new people. It brings everybody together, regulators and industry."

The Coast Guard held water survival training and provided information on the Commerical Fishing Vessel Safety Program.

"We work with the fisherman to ensure their vessels are in compliance with the safety regulations and to make sure they come home at the end of the day."

Folks could sign up with the Coast Guard to have their vessels checked over for free.

Some gear suppliers say it gives them a chance to see more of their customers.

"We have stores from Portland to Jonesport and fisherman everywhere in between, so it is great to see them. Basically, this is our face to face. This is our once a year to kind of get everyone together."

The Forum also provided free seminars for fishermen covering topics such as the health of the lobster resource, commercial fishing safety, and upcoming regulatory actions.