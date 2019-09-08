Annual MMG Charity Golf Tournament held in Fort Fairfield

Over 150 people gathered at the Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield on Saturday to raise money for the United Way of Aroostook. The CEO of MMG insurance is glad this event keeps on happening.

"Well, this has been a fantastic event for many years now. Our 26th year and we've crested the half-million-dollar mark for United Way. So it's been a wonderful just a great thing to be involved in. We've had so much support from the community, our industry and it just continues to just be a real great event."

The campaign family is in charge of helping either getting the money raised for the event or showing up to volunteer or help with the event. All the money goes for a good cause.

"What we do is we help the partner agencies in some respects and we also have our own projects like Dolly Imagination Library. That's fantastic and that it gets books in the hands of children. We've also created a Summer Slide Program to kind of pick off that so that kids going from kindergarten to first grade that summer in between they are able to get books and continue to read during that time during summer."

Shaw is glad this event is able to help out in supporting the local community.

"We're just so pleased to get involved and play a small part in raising money for the United Way through this event. So many people donate to the event. And the golfers all contribute and I know that the United Way has a great distribution process of moving that money back out into the community."