Annual Lights of Remembrance ceremony held in Bangor

The holiday season has arrived at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

Every year, people come out for the Lights of Remembrance ceremony, where as you can see these decorations light up the nighttime sky.

It's a long-standing tradition and surpasses more than 30 years easily.

It's a time lots of people look forward to, but it also gives them an opportunity to make sure their loved ones aren't forgotten during the holiday season.

President of the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation, Brad Coffey, said, “We sometimes see people pass, and so we want to make sure that the families who lost people can come back here and remember their loved ones in this place where our providers provide great care and really care for their patients.

If you'd like to purchase an ornament for their remembrance tree in their lobby, they are $25 each.

$100 will get you an ornament that stays on the tree every year.

All the money raised from the sales supports a program that takes care of patients who may not be able to afford certain services.

It’s called the Mother Mary Angela Fund.

To buy your own, you can head to St. Joes or head to this link: https://www.stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/lights-of-remembrance