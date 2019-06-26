Annual Fourth of July Fundraiser

The Independence Day parade will have several events to capture the imagination and curiosity of patrons, including charity concerns and fireworks display.

Mike Fern, President of the Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation said major changes are in store for this year's celebrations which spans the cities of Bangor and Brewer.

"This year for the first time in 20 years we are actually moving the fireworks back on to the harbor in the Penobscot River on to a barge," said Fern.

He was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

