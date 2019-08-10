Annual Fireman Muster takes place in Fort Kent

Some were better prepared than others for the passing showers in Fort Kent on Saturday.

Firefighters donned waterproof gear to take part in the annual Fireman's Muster.

The event was hosted by the Fort Kent Fire Department.

Fire Chief Edward Endee says this year was a particularly special year for the department, which turned 100.

The anniversary coincided with Fort Kent's 150th anniversary.

Firefighters took part in the town's parade, before heading off to take part in the muster.

"That consists of Aroostook County and possibly Canadian fire departments coming to do firefighter evolutions in a competitive format," says Edward Endee, Chief, FKFD. "We time and judge the firefighters on their performance in these tasks that they have to perform. Three of them they will know ahead of time, and one will be a mystery event."

Participation was down from past years' musters, but those who did take part had lots of fun, winning prizes for their efforts.

Events included both a dry line and a wet line competition, as well as a bucket brigade.