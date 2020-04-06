Annual Easter Egg Hunt still on for YWCA in Bar Harbor

The YWCA in Bar Harbor still plans on hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, just in a little less traditional way.

The Easter egg hunt has gone virtual.

Folks are invited to the YWCA’s Facebook page where they can print out specially made Easter eggs, and then display them in the window after they’ve been colored.

People are encouraged to take photos of all of the eggs they spot, and share those pictures to social media.

“Our goal is all of MDI. It’s not just us," said Abby Robinson, Children's Program Manager YWCA. "Anybody that’s stuck home with a kid is trying to keep this as normal as they possibly can, and trying to make Easter work.”

The YWCA asks that you tag them in of the Easter egg photos that you share.