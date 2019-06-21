Annual Childrens Book Drive coming to Bangor

The Seventh Annual Children’s Book Drive is coming back to Downtown Bangor.

Folks can drop off their used books or make a donation at the Briar Patch Book Shop on Central Street, anytime between 11:30 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Maine author Jennifer Richardson Jacobson will be there, reading and signing books.

Sponsored by Darling’s Auto Group and Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause, the Book Drive benefits the Literacy Volunteers to help give the gift of reading.

The Darlings Ice Cream for a Cause truck will be parked in front of the Briar Patch, handing out free ice cream.