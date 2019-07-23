Annual Chapin Block Party brings lots of people and fun to Bangor

A big crowd was having lots of fun at a summertime bash in Bangor Tuesday night.

For more than 20 years, folks have made their way to Chapin Park for a block party.

There was plenty to do including getting your face painted, having a balloon sword fight, and listening to music.

This event also provided local businesses the opportunity to come out and give back to their community.

Participant, Bob Cattan, said, "We invite everyone from Bangor and even the surrounding towns to come and enjoy our hospitality. The hot dogs bring everyone back, the free ice cream doesn't hurt, and the Bangor Band what can you say?"

It's the 25th year for the event- tradition folks hope to continue for many years to come.