Annual Celtic Celebration coming to Belfast this weekend

The Celtic Celebration is coming back to Belfast this weekend.

The festival is in its thirteenth year on the Belfast Waterfront.

It is Belfast's largest event of the summer.

Organizers say the Celtic Celebration brings in anywhere between three and four thousand people.

There will be plenty of live music all weekend, and a number of activities as well, including a Saturday morning dog parade, and the 'New World Cheese Roll Championships' on Sunday.

"Anybody is invited, especially families," said Claudia Luchetti, the Chairman of the Celebration Board. "There's a children's area for both days. It is a community-wide event. I think that's the central theme, is to celebrate the community that we have here."

The Celtic Celebration is free to all, but there is a suggested donation of fifteen dollars.

