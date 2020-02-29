Annual Can-Am Dog Sled Race held in Fort Kent

These dogs are anxiously waiting to run down the track and into the wilderness at the Can-Am Dog Sled Race.

"Just from one year to the next we see more and more people coming. It's a beautiful day today. The sponsors have been terrific. We're really excited! Everythings going great, we've had a few little mishaps but that's to be expected," Alain Ouellette, Race Announcer; Can-Am, said.

55 mushers participated in this year's race. The 250 race is a qualifier for the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest races. Dona Saucier is the Executive Director for the Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce and says that the race is a great way to bring some tourism into the greater fort kent area.

Executive Director, Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce, Dona Saucier, said, "People coming to warm up in my office here who will be coming here for the first time to check out the races and they love it up here and they wanna come back and so you know we talk about renting cabins for the summer or even purchasing real estate those kinds of things so it's not just about that weekend and having our restaurants full and our motels full it is about the potential return visitor."

Those who came and saw the dog sled races loved being able too.

Troy Jackson, Senate President, added, You get a chance to see people you haven't seen for a while. The community comes out, it's a nice day today and the Can-Am is you know representative of what this area is like. I mean everybody pulls together, all volunteers and it's just a great event to bring people up to the valley."

I love seeing the dogs, more importantly, the people and going around to the businesses. We start at rocks diner every morning, get a nice breakfast and it's obviously good for the community, the race good for the spirits but also getting people here and frequenting all the businesses spending money it's good for everyone," Congressman Jared Golden added.

Senator Susan Collins explained, "It's wonderful to see so many people that turned out for this fabulous sled dog race and I've had such fun being here catching up with old friends, seeing new ones and the response to the race has been terrific and I've had a chance to have great conversations as well."

The 30 and 100-mile races finished on Saturday and the 250 will finish on Monday.