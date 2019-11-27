Annual Blueberry Broadcasting food drive wraps up

A lot of giving has taken place over the last 3 days in the Bangor Mall parking lot.

It's because Blueberry Broadcasting hosted its annual food drive.

It's a time when folks collected non-perishable food items for local pantries.

It's been happening for 21 years now.

Wednesday, all of these items went to Mainers in need at the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard.

They say donations go way beyond the holiday season- they're important year-round.

"It's not just about Thanksgiving, but that food insecurity exists all the time, unfortunately, helps us keep going to know that our neighbors, our community, is so generous to support this," said Sue Hahn, Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard.

"Hunger or food insecurity I think for some people when they experience it for the first time, they don't know how to reach out and ask for help. That's why the food pantries are here to help them through those times. It could happen to any of us at any time. We might need a food pantry and thank god they're here for us," added Radio Personality, Mike Dow.

The food drive wrapped up Wednesday, but you can still help out.

You can donate online at https://www.gsfb.org/bbfooddrive/