Annual Black History Month breakfast held in Orono

February is Black History Month.

Folks gathered at the Wells Conference Center on the University of Maine campus Saturday morning for the Maine Human Rights Coalition's annual breakfast.

The event featured speakers who discussed the need for inclusion and respect among one another.

James Varner serves as President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

He says race should be a topic of discussion here in Maine.

Varner says, "I want you to think about Black History Month being involved and doing something 365 days out of the year. It's possible but, it is only possible with you and the time is now."

This was the 5th year for the event.

