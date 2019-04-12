Annual Bangor Flower and Garden show underway

With all the snow and winter-like temperatures we've seen lately many of us are looking forward to spring.

It's already in full bloom at the Cross Center in Bangor.

The annual Bangor Flower and Garden show began Friday afternoon.

There are lots of activities for the kids, including seed planting and a bee specialist.

This event is also important to local businesses.

"This show is big for our industry. We have landscapers here that are hoping to get business to stay busy for the season. We have vendors that are selling things related to the landscape and outdoor industry. As well as speakers that are looking to educate the public on the different things that are important"

There will be eight landscape exhibits open.

The show runs through Sunday.

For more information, you go to homeshows.com.