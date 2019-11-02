Annual Bangor Arts and Crafts Show underway

Holiday shopping is now on the minds of many. Folks in Bangor are getting a head start on their shopping this weekend.

United Maine Craftsmen are hosting their 31st annual Bangor Arts and Crafts Show at Cross Insurance Center.

There are over 75 vendors in attendance with a wide array of products including photography, paintings, and more.

Everything at the show is made in Maine.

“Just supporting small businesses right here in Maine, I think that's important with all the internet things you can buy. At least here you can come and touch the quality of the product and see how well it is made,” said Rachel Soucy of United Craftsmen of Maine.

The show runs until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Doors open again at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $3.

Kids 12 and under get in for free.

