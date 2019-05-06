Animal welfare agents charge Sorrento man again

A Sorrento man who's banned for life from raising livestock is in trouble with animal welfare agents again.

They say 53-year-old Mark Calcia and his wife 46-year-old Pam Calcia were recently charged after a dog they own was found in poor shape.

Animal welfare agents took the dog into custody after receiving a tip.

They say the dog showed signs of neglect with a badly infected leg.

Calcia told officials he was following a vet's instructions for the dog's care.

The lifetime ban was ordered by a judge earlier this year after Calcia violated terms of a court agreement demanding he clean things up for his animals.

More than a hundred animals were removed from his farm in January when they were found to be without proper living conditions.

In 2017 state officials removed a similar number of animals from the Calcia property for the same reason.