Animal shelters: Pets still need homes

The coronavirus pandemic is effecting many different aspects of everyday life, including pet adoption!

According to Betsy Hallett, the manager for the Central Arooostook Humane Society, they closed the humane society to the public until further notice due to Covid 19.

She says that while you cant just show up, you can still adopt a pet.

You just have to call and make an appointment.

Betsy Hallett, manager for the Central Arooostook Humane Society: "If we schedule people then that way there is not anymore than their family here and a lot of times they've already picked one out online and so we can be as quick as get the adoption paperwork ready when they come in, have them sign and they're back out the door with that animal and they've only come in contact with whatever two employees is here."

Hallet is asking people to wait to surrender an animal as they want to keep the space available for emergencies.

If you are interested in adopting, call or message them on their facebook page.