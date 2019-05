Animal welfare agents could be seen removing animals from a Corinna home Friday.

The Department of Animal Welfare was alerted to the residence on the Dexter Road that the homeowners were in the hospital and no one was caring for the animals.

A large number of animals were taken into custody, including dogs, cows, pigs, and chickens.

Those animals are being placed in shelters throughout the state.

Two pigs that got away during the incident were later captured by neighbors.