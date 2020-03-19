Animal Shelters struggle with funding and overcrowding amid Coronavirus

With dozens of cats and dogs remaining at the Humane Society Waterville Area, staff are facing the challenges that Coronavirus brings.

Such as funding for the animals care and overcrowding.

"We're just like a hospital, but we have to be here to stay with the animals, pretty emotional about the whole thing because people are really stepping up. Not just my staff and all of here at the shelter, but people in the community," said Lisa Oakes, the Executive Director of the Humane Society Waterville Area.

Even with all of the support so far, the shelter still needs more donations for the longterm.

But there are plenty of other ways to help.

Although the shelter is closed to the public, you can still adopt.

"We're allowing people to adopt pets by appointment only. We're doing phone interviews and we're meeting with people out in the parking lot. We're not really allowing very many people in the building," said Oakes.

Short term foster programs are also an option.

"There's very little interaction, were able to glove up, take a dog out to the parking lot, hand them off to a doggy day trip person. And then they'll take the dog to a park or walking or something like that so the dogs are still able to get out of the building and get exercise," said Oakes.

From adopting to donating to taking an animal overnight. You can visit Humane Society Waterville Area's website at HSWA.org for more information.