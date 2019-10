Adoption fees at the Animal Orphanage are:

Cats 12 weeks to 4 months can be adopted for a fee of $130, 5-7 months

$120, 8 to 11 months - $ 110

Cats 1-5 years old can be adopted for a fee of $80

Cats 6 to 10 years .

All cats are Vaccinated, micro-chipped, treated for parasite and spayed or neutered

If you are interested in adopting Ash, or any of the pet at the Animal Orphanage. You can give them a call at 827-8777.