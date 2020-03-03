OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Erick Chambers introduced us to Bert and Riley who are now available for adoption through the Animal Orphanage in Old Town.
They are both special needs animals, and will require extra attention to make sure they are comfortable. Bert is 16 years old, one year younger than Riley.
To adopt any of these animals visit their Facebook page, animal orphanage (Old Town) or call 207-827-8777.
