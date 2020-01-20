Angus King speaks before President's Impeachment Trial reconvenes Tuesday

President Trump's impeachment trial reconvenes in the U.S. Senate tomorrow.

We spoke with Senator Angus King today about what he believes will be the Senate's responsibilities throughout the trial.

"I think we have an obligation to the American people to get to the bottom of what actually happened. What did the president do, and why did he do it. And I believe that at some point in the process, there's going to be some votes on it, and I think the vote will be successful. I think we will have a testimony from witnesses who know exactly what happened," said King.

King says there are still some unknowns about how exactly the trial will proceed, but he's happy with what he has seen so far.