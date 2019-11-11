Anglers restaurant offering Veterans Day discount

A local restaurant is one of many offering a special discount for Maine veterans.

Anglers is taking fifteen dollars off any entree for veterans at all three of its locations.

The restaurant offers this veterans day special each year.

"It's our way of saying thank you. It's a small token, a gesture of our thanks for the many sacrifices that they have given and they continue to give throughout the year and throughout their careers," said the restaurant's manager Amy Nickerson.

The special runs until closing time Monday.