Angel Snowfest held in St. Agatha

It was the 7th Annual Angel Snowfest in St. Agatha on Saturday.

An annual event to raise money for organizations that assist families for medical expenses when traveling further away from home.

The owner of Lakeview Restaurant says this event is special one to everybody at the restaurant.

"It's an event that we do in memory that we do in memory of our mom and dad Dick and & Carol Derosier. They were the founders of Lakeview restaurant. We lost them both to cancer, a year and two months a part and we use the organizations of Angel Flight of New England to transport them to Boston for medical care and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Foundation and we just always said we wanted to be able to do something to give back to the organizations because it's needed more than anybody knows then you don't understand until you go through it. It's just great organizations and to be able to give to them, makes you feel good. "

The day starts with a poker run for snowmobilers and ends back at the restaurant with live music.