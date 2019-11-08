Dr. Subha Mazzone, MD, pediatric hematologist, Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care was on the noon show on Thursday to talk about an upcoming session on Anemia in Children.

Anemia is a condition in which the amount of red blood cells in the body is decreased below normal.

This discussion will focus on the common causes of anemia, including nutritional and environmental risk factors.

Dr. Mazzone, will review how to identify anemia and steps to take for prevention.

If you haven't already vaccinated your kiddos (or yourself) against the flu, you can do so during this session.

Compliments of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, we will have a limited number of free flu vaccinations.

Bring identification.

By attending the session, admission to the museum for you and your child(ren) is free for the day.

While you're learning, your children will also be learning and having fun as Maine Discovery Museum staff will be on hand to supervise children during the education session.>

