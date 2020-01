The Androscoggin County Sherriff’s Office announced the death of K-9 Bosco Sturday morning.

He died after being rushed to an emergency vet Saturday morning with an unforeseen medical issue.

Bosco had served alongside Sgt. Jon Guay since 2010.

The Sherriff’s Office posted the above image on Facebook and expressed their gratitude for Bosco’s work as well as their condolences to the Guay family.