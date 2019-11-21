Anah Shriners kickoff their annual Feztival of Trees

For eight years the Anah Shriners have been simply wowing the community with their Feztival of Trees.

"It's a little bit of a rush trying to get it all done so that everybody is ready when we open the doors and when we open the doors it's a very welcome feeling," said Tom Seymour, Director of the Feztival of Trees.

Understandable when there is this much Christmas cheer in one spot. This year 62 trees were donated by a business or an organization.

"These trees come from our sponsors. They're not donated to the Shrine. We don't give them away. They come right from the sponsors. They've really stepped up. They're concerned about what they put under the tree so that we have a better feztival. It's pretty heartwarming."

Adults pay $2 to get in, kids 12 and under are free. Once they're in they buy tickets at 50-cents a piece. Each time they put one in a bucket they get a little closer to winning that tree.

They'll take home everything on the tree, under the tree. Even the tree itself.

The money raised goes back to the Shriners to take care of building maintenance and costs.

They work all year to raise money for the Shriners hospitals for children.

"It's humbling to see the support of the people that come out. It does help us out and we're just blown away year after year by the numbers and the generosity of everybody."