Anah Shrine reopening

On July 22nd of this year, Anah Shrine suffered damage from a catastrophic flood. There wasn't a spot of flooring or baseboard that went undamaged.

To celebrate our "Grand Re-opening" we are inviting the public to attend multi-faceted event that accomplishes many of our goals for 2019. This event will be on Saturday, September 20th beginning at 5 P.M. at the shrine Center. The entire night is dedicated to our Nobles and their Ladies

1) There will be a Silent Auction with items that include; a Realtree Hunting Blind and Seat, an autographed Roger Clemens Baseball, a Ming Pao, Woodland Christmas Set of Dishes and much more.

2) Our own Anah Kanteen Unit will be preparing a $10/plate spaghetti dinner.

3) Hospital Night: there will be patients and families who will speak about their experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children, our own Hospital Representatives along with Staff will be present to speak on the status of our Hospitals and what the future looks like.

4) There will be a presentation to the "Club of the Year" followed by a Legacy Presentation honoring the family legacy of several of our Shriners.

The Silent Auction results will be released at the end of the program.

To reserve your ticket, call the Shrine Office at 942-2254 or check us out on Facebook at @AnahShriners.

